inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,942 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 11.58% of inTEST worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 602,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 117,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 42.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of INTT stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.90. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. inTEST had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTT. Northland Securities raised their price target on inTEST from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

