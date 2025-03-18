Royce & Associates LP Sells 157,787 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,787 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.30% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 940,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 36,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 818,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 790,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $556.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 3.12.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.