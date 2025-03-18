iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,020,000. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,968,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 298,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 165,159 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,503,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

ICSH stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.