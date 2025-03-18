Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 2,188 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after buying an additional 82,121 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,373,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,920,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SKYY stock opened at $108.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.09.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.