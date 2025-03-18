Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,296 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1,514.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,799,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $180,941,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,692 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,758 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,143,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,789 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

ENB opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

