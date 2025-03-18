1,281 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 249,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,021,000 after buying an additional 71,996 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 53.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 521,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,038,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $158.95. The company has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

