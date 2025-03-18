Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,204,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,906,000 after buying an additional 341,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after buying an additional 2,268,639 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,242,000 after buying an additional 489,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,458,000 after buying an additional 326,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

