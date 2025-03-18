Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
Xenetic Biosciences Trading Up 4.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.71% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
