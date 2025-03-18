Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 305.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Clorox by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 8.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.17.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.62.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

