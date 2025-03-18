WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of WHFCL opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40.

Get WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.