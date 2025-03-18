First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,777,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 717,580 shares.The stock last traded at $24.84 and had previously closed at $24.84.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,155,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,508,000.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

