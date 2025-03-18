Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 24.4% in February

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sika Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.47. 114,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. Sika has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $33.52.

Sika Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a positive change from Sika’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Separately, Barclays cut Sika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

