Totally (LON:TLY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 510779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Totally Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.72.

Totally Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.