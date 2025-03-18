Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.49 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 77641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.91.

Insider Activity at Mandalay Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Frazer William Bourchier sold 27,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$130,152.40. Also, Director Bradford Mills sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$1,720,000.00. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

