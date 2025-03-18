Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.40 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52.80 ($0.69), with a volume of 1623193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.60 ($0.68).

Schroder Real Estate Invest Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.91. The company has a market cap of £259.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (‘the Company’) is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth as a result of its investments in, and active management of, a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Invest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Invest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.