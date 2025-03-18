MEG Energy Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.
TSE MEG opened at C$24.59 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.70. The stock has a market cap of C$6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80.
In other news, Director Robert Ross Rooney acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,993.00. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
