Enhancing Capital LLC Takes $625,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $356.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.87. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $544.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.