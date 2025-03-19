Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $60.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.12%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

