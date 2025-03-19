Comparing PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

PubMatic has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PubMatic and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 4 6 0 2.60 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

PubMatic presently has a consensus target price of $19.89, indicating a potential upside of 111.13%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

This table compares PubMatic and Grom Social Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $291.26 million 1.57 $8.88 million $0.23 40.96 Grom Social Enterprises $3.72 million 0.00 -$12.53 million ($11.67) 0.00

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises. Grom Social Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of PubMatic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 5.96% 6.12% 2.58% Grom Social Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PubMatic beats Grom Social Enterprises on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc., a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers. The company also provides solutions, including OpenWrap, a header bidding solution; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics; Connect, a solution that provides additional data and insights to publishers and buyers; Activate, which allows buyers to execute direct deals on its platform across publisher inventory; Convert, a commerce media solution; and Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Grom Social Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States and Philippines. It operates through three segments: Animation, Original Content, and Social and Technology. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.