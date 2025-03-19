MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) vs. FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Head to Head Contrast

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MediWound and FitLife Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $19.72 million 10.54 -$6.72 million ($2.90) -6.64 FitLife Brands $62.76 million 1.92 $5.30 million $0.84 15.61

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than MediWound. MediWound is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MediWound has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

46.8% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of MediWound shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MediWound and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 3 0 3.00 FitLife Brands 0 0 2 1 3.33

MediWound presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.60%. FitLife Brands has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.37%. Given MediWound’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -142.29% -82.17% -33.67% FitLife Brands 13.38% 28.03% 15.13%

Summary

FitLife Brands beats MediWound on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; and MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products. It offers MRC products which includes general health supplements; and natural skincare and beauty products. In addition, it markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, Dr. Tobias, All-Natural Advice, and Maritime Naturals through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

