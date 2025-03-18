RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG) Shares Bought by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,421 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in RENN Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 263,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Get RENN Fund alerts:

RENN Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCG opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. RENN Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

RENN Fund Company Profile

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.