Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.36 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.71 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

