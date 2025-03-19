VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.77. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.30 and a 1 year high of $101.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

