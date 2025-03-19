Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,915 shares during the quarter. H World Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in H World Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in H World Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in H World Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of H World Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

