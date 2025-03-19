iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Bought by FreeGulliver LLC

FreeGulliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,690 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up about 13.8% of FreeGulliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $28,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 126.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,594,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth $306,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $137.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $151.73. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.25.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.