VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 23,416.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFLV stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
