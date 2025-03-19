VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.85.
About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF
The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
