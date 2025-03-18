TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) CEO Christopher L. Fowler Sells 5,100 Shares

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $137,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,211.78. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TruBridge Stock Performance

TBRG opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $419.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. TruBridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TruBridge

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the third quarter valued at $5,934,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,902 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the fourth quarter valued at $5,916,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on TruBridge from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens upped their target price on TruBridge from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

TruBridge Company Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

