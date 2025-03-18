SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. SoundThinking has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 million, a P/E ratio of -132.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundThinking will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SoundThinking by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 727,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,630 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 35,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SoundThinking by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

