Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $212,568.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,093,223.85. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $174.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.65. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

