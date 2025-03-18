PDS Planning Inc Purchases 38,256 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 189.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $291,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

