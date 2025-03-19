Twin Tree Management LP Has $2.47 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,204 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 619,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

