Twin Tree Management LP Has $2.47 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,204 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 619,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
