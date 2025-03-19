3,110 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 153.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,886,000 after purchasing an additional 754,416 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Upstart by 63.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Upstart by 689.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 514,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $96.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,269,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,333.74. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $2,608,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. This represents a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

