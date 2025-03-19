Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Sila Realty Trust by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sila Realty Trust by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Sila Realty Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

