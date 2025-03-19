Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 11,640 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

DMAR opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.37. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

