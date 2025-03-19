Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGMU opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

