QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Melius started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $156.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

