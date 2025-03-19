Michael Kirban Sells 20,000 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $701,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,689,049 shares in the company, valued at $59,218,057.94. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Kirban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 14th, Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $691,400.00.
Vita Coco Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.
Vita Coco Company Profile
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
