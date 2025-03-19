Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 97 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $336.67 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $307.05 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.86 and its 200 day moving average is $372.46. The firm has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Raymond James upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

