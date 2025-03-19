accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 521.08 ($6.78) and traded as low as GBX 457.22 ($5.95). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 458 ($5.96), with a volume of 17,178 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 488.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 520.36.

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

