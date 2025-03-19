Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.94 and traded as low as $11.83. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 57,198 shares.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 89,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 228,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 134,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

