Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.94 and traded as low as $11.83. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 57,198 shares.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.