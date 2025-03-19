Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.48 ($5.18) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.68). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.75), with a volume of 44,062 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 392.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 398.05. The firm has a market cap of £86.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

(Get Free Report)

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

