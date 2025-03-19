MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Update

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 378,800 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MV Oil Trust
Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust Price Performance
MV Oil Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 92,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $11.63.
MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.94%. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.
About MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
