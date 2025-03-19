First Farmers and Merchants Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FFMH remained flat at $38.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. First Farmers and Merchants has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $39.50.
First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile
