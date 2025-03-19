First Farmers and Merchants Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:FFMH remained flat at $38.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. First Farmers and Merchants has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

