United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

United Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of -31.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

United Maritime Price Performance

Shares of United Maritime stock remained flat at $1.64 during trading on Wednesday. 32,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.54. United Maritime has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.98.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

