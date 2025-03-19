Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 847,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

UE stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.75. 644,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,154. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.81%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

