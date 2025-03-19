Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.94 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.81). Capital shares last traded at GBX 62.80 ($0.82), with a volume of 102,212 shares traded.

Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.77. The firm has a market cap of £147.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry. The Company’s services include exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; maintenance; and geochemical analysis.

