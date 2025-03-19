DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.75 and traded as low as $9.34. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 185,337 shares.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,977,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,835,000 after acquiring an additional 439,876 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 72,095 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,515 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 454,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 292,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 132,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

