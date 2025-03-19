DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.75 and traded as low as $9.34. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 185,337 shares.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
