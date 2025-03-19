Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cedar Fair (FUN)

Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/14/2025 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Cedar Fair had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Cedar Fair was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2025 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Cedar Fair was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/12/2025 – Cedar Fair was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:FUN traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.54. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cedar Fair stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

