Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 12,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 75,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Aimia Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

